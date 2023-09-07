Sign up
Photo 3097
Tree of hearts
Another lovely ornamental item came into our charity shop here in the Salvation Army in Newport.
The item is a silver plated tree with hanging hearts coming off the branches with leaves and flowers.
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 76 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South...
0
365
iPhone X
7th September 2023 7:10am
Tags
tree
,
hearts
,
trinket
