Timepiece

Hermle Clocks (HUM Uhrenmanufaktur GmbH & Co. KG) was founded in 1922 in the Gosheim, Swabian Alb region of Southern Germany by Franz Hermle & Sons. By 1930, Hermle was leading in manufacturing and advanced operations. Even after the war, Hermle was still producing high standard clocks, along with producing clocks for other companies. The overall focus at the beginning of Hermle's life was precision, multiple times in their product line they touch on the idea of precision. In the 1970 they expanded to engineering and quartz movement clocks. Hermle Clocks is a German family owned and operated company in its third generation, Rolf Hermle joined the board in 1978. Hermle manufactures mechanical mechanisms, battery operated mechanisms, accessories such as dial, pendulums, weight shells, and do-it-yourself clock kits as well as finished clocks. Hermle is a manufacturer that sells to the wholesale industry and operates in over 80 countries with offices in Germany and the United States, since 1977, as Hermle North America(changed from Hermle Black Forest clocks in January 2011).