Cloudy and misty morning

The church of St Stephen is located in the fork of the junction between Adeline Street and Alexandra Road, on a grass plot visible from all sides. It was built in 1883-4 in early Gothic style to designs of local architect E.A.Lansdowne. The materials are snecked, rock-faced Pennant sandstone and Bath stone dressings, with a bell gable of yellow brick. The church consists of a five-bay clerestoried nave and lean-to aisles, widening into transepts in the east bay, and a lower chancel. The arcades are emphatic, arches supported by circular piers with small shaft-rings carrying mighty early French foliage capitals with square abaci. Stained glass includes work by A.Savell (c.1898). Glass from the demolished Holy Trinity church (NPRN 420792) is used here.