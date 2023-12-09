Previous
Teddy bear by stuart46
Photo 3190

Teddy bear

An early start this morning for a special mens breakfast, it is our Christmas Carol service and we have the Salvation Army band playing.
So I decided to take a photo of one of the donations that had just came in a 3ft white teddy bear.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
873% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise