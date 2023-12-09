Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3190
Teddy bear
An early start this morning for a special mens breakfast, it is our Christmas Carol service and we have the Salvation Army band playing.
So I decided to take a photo of one of the donations that had just came in a 3ft white teddy bear.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3190
photos
14
followers
13
following
873% complete
View this month »
3183
3184
3185
3186
3187
3188
3189
3190
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
9th December 2023 7:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
teddybear
,
softtoy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close