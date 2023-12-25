Previous
Santa 5 by stuart46
Photo 3206

Santa 5

The last of my Santas computer paintings.
This one is of Santa after his night of delivering presents now at home and time to relax and enjoy the day with Mrs clause.
25th December 2023

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
