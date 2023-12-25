Sign up
Photo 3206
Santa 5
The last of my Santas computer paintings.
This one is of Santa after his night of delivering presents now at home and time to relax and enjoy the day with Mrs clause.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
25th December 2023 7:30am
Exif
View Info
Tags
santa
