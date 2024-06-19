Previous
Seagull in flight (painting) by stuart46
Photo 3383

Seagull in flight (painting)

An acrylic painting showing a seagull in flight against a bright sun.
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
926% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise