Lychgate (painting)

This acrylic painting was taken from a photo I took when I was able to walk a distance it shows a lychgate of a small village church.

A lychgate (from Old English līc, corpse) or resurrection gate[1] is a covered gateway found at the entrance to a traditional English or English-style churchyard. Examples also exist outside the British Isles in places such as Newfoundland,[2] the Upland South[3] and Texas[4] in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Norway,[5] and Sweden.