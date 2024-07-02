Previous
Fish (painting) by stuart46
Photo 3396

Fish (painting)

One of my acrylic paintings showing fish from an aquatics centre that I took a photo of a few years ago.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
930% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise