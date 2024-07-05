St. Stephens Church (painting)

My acrylic painting of this church in Pill Newport.

The church of St Stephen is located in the fork of the junction between Adeline Street and Alexandra Road, on a grass plot visible from all sides. It was built in 1883-4 in early Gothic style to designs of local architect E.A.Lansdowne. The materials are snecked, rock-faced Pennant sandstone and Bath stone dressings, with a bell gable of yellow brick. The church consists of a five-bay clerestoried nave and lean-to aisles, widening into transepts in the east bay, and a lower chancel. The arcades are emphatic, arches supported by circular piers with small shaft-rings carrying mighty early French foliage capitals with square abaci. Stained glass includes work by A.Savell (c.1898). Glass from the demolished Holy Trinity church (NPRN 420792) is used here.