Photo 3400
Small dog (painting)
This acrylic painting was Rosie our friends mothers little dog, which we looked after for a couple of months for her
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
dog
,
animal
,
painting
Dorothy
ace
What a cute Rosie.
July 6th, 2024
