Previous
Pansy (painting) by stuart46
Photo 3401

Pansy (painting)

My latest acrylic painting, the colourful and popular pansy
The garden pansy (Viola × wittrockiana) is a type of polychromatic large-flowered hybrid plant cultivated as a garden flower. It is derived by hybridization from several species in the section Melanium ("the pansies") of the genus Viola, particularly V. tricolor, a wildflower of Europe and western Asiaknown as heartsease. It is sometimes known as V. tricolor var. hortensis, but this scientific name is suspect. While V. tricolorvar. hortensis Groenland & Rümpler is a synonym of Viola × wittrockiana, V. tricolorvar. hortensis DC. refers to a horticultural variety of wild pansy (V. tricolor without interspecific hybridization) that had been illustrated in Flora Danica in 1777 before the existence of Viola × wittrockiana.
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
931% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise