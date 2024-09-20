The goat (painting)

Another one of my acrylic paintings, this one is of the goat. The goat or domestic goat (Capra hircus) is a species of domesticated goat-antelopethat is mostly kept as livestock. It was domesticated from the bezoar ibex (C. aegagrus aegagrus) of Southwest Asia and Eastern Europe. The goat is a member of the family Bovidae, meaning it is closely related to the sheep. There are more than 300 distinct breeds of goat. It is one of the oldest domesticated species of animal - according to archaeological evidence its earliest domestication occurred in Iran at 10,000 calibrated calendar years ago.



Goats have been used for milk, meat, fur, and skins across much of the world. Milk from goats is often turned into goat cheese.



In 2011, there were more than 924 million goats living in the world, according to the UNFood and Agriculture Organization.