Waterfall within the trees (painting) by stuart46
Photo 3480

Waterfall within the trees (painting)

The last of my acrylic paintings for the moment, until I paint some more.
This one is of a waterfall between the trees.
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
