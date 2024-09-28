Sign up
Photo 3484
Lakeside view
A dry start to the day, greyish sky but not dark, a drive over to the lake where everything looking beautiful the bushes were green and the water was nice and clear with great looking reflections.
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
sky
,
reflections
,
water
,
trees
,
lake
