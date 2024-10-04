Previous
Autumnal colours by stuart46
Photo 3490

Autumnal colours

A dry and very cold morning over Spytty stadium carpark, where there are lots of trees planted and most of them have tn3 autumnal look with its red, yellow and orange leaves.
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details

