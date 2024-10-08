Previous
Field of dreams by stuart46
Field of dreams

A lovely morning so far but still cold, took a drive to the Nash road and Goldcliff area of Newport, everything looked quite busy there, not with people but with different animals in the fields.
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
