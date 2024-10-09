Pixie

Our son and daughter in laws dog Pixie, a Chinese crested, she is a beautiful dog very boisterous and lively, we have her and SJ their cat for two weeks while they are on holiday.

The Chinese Crested is a toy breed that comes in two body types, and two coat types.

The ‘Deer type’ should be racy and fine boned, the ‘Cobby type’ should be heavier in body and bone. Either build however are an athletic, active dog, tall in the leg, lean and fit.

The coat is either Hairless - a naked body, fluffy socks, fine crest of hair on the head and a plumed tail, or Powder Puff – a fine soft veil of long hair and soft undercoat over the whole body.

There are two extra photos of her in the extra photo section