Stormy sky by stuart46
Photo 3515

Stormy sky

A dry day at the moment, it has been raining and looking at the sky I would say we are in for more rain. Up and having my breakfast and getting ready for a day in our charity shop.
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
963% complete

