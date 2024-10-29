Sign up
Previous
Photo 3515
Stormy sky
A dry day at the moment, it has been raining and looking at the sky I would say we are in for more rain. Up and having my breakfast and getting ready for a day in our charity shop.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3508
3509
3510
3511
3512
3513
3514
3515
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
29th October 2024 7:15am
tree
nature
sky
clouds
