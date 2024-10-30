Previous
Autumn down the lane by stuart46
Photo 3516

Autumn down the lane

A beautiful autumn morning,cold and crisp but not a sign of rain. Took a drive out to Nash road and Goldcliff areas of Newport and saw some of the most beautiful colours of leaves on the trees and those that had fallen off.
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
963% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise