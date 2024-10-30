Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3516
Autumn down the lane
A beautiful autumn morning,cold and crisp but not a sign of rain. Took a drive out to Nash road and Goldcliff areas of Newport and saw some of the most beautiful colours of leaves on the trees and those that had fallen off.
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3516
photos
18
followers
13
following
963% complete
View this month »
3509
3510
3511
3512
3513
3514
3515
3516
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix HS20EXR
Taken
30th October 2024 7:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
leaves
,
trees
,
autumn
,
lane
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close