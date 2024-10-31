Previous
Sunrise by stuart46
Photo 3517

Sunrise

Another dry morning, blue sky starting to appear after a lovely sunrise not long ago.
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
963% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise