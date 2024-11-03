Sign up
Photo 3520
Sky on fire
Another dry and crisp morning, earlier on there was a beautiful explosion of colour over the Goldcliff area of Newport in the sky, didn’t last long and now the sky is getting greyer by the minute.
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
sunrise
