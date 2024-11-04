Sign up
Previous
Photo 3521
The countryside
Again we have a dry and crisp morning, took a drive down towards the lighthouse here in Newport, plenty of narrow and winding roads you are guaranteed to find a worthwhile photo to take.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
,
house
,
countryside
