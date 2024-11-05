Two coots

A similar start to the day as yesterday dry and crisp, took a drive over to the lake at GLAN- LLYN, plenty of activity going on there, saw these two coots swimming around together.

Coots are medium-sized water birds that are members of the rail family, Rallidae. They constitute the genus Fulica, the name being the Latin term for "coot". Coots have predominantly black plumage, and—unlike many rails—they are usually easy to see, often swimming in open water.



The genus Fulica was introduced in 1758 by the Swedish naturalist Carl Linnaeus in the tenth edition of his Systema Naturae. The genus name is the Latin word for an Eurasian coot. The name was used by the Swiss naturalist Conrad Gessner in 1555. The type species is the Eurasian coot.



A group of coots are referred to as a covert or cover.[