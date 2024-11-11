Sign up
Photo 3528
Autumn leaves
A much clearer sky than of late, a beautiful autumn morning and a fabulous tree in the park full of autumn colours.
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
0
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
11th November 2024 7:15am
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
leaves
,
autumn
