Previous
Atmosphere in black and white by stuart46
Photo 3530

Atmosphere in black and white

A lovely morning a bit cloudy and bitterly cold but dry again, a mother proper autumn day.
So I decided to take a monochrome photo of up our street here in the Pill area of Newport.
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
967% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise