Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3530
Atmosphere in black and white
A lovely morning a bit cloudy and bitterly cold but dry again, a mother proper autumn day.
So I decided to take a monochrome photo of up our street here in the Pill area of Newport.
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3530
photos
18
followers
13
following
967% complete
View this month »
3523
3524
3525
3526
3527
3528
3529
3530
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
13th November 2024 7:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
cars
,
lights
,
clouds
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close