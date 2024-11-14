Down the lane

Previous
A very grey looking sky over Newport this morning, but dry the temperature is more like a winters morning bitterly cold.
Took a drive towards the lighthouse road and the colours down some of the lanes were fabulous, proper autumnal shades.
Stuart

@stuart46
