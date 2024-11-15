Previous
Clouds by stuart46
Another fine morning and still bitterly cold, took a drive to The Transporter Bridge area where this strange looking cloud formation was standing right out. Nature is a fantastic and beautiful part of Gods handiwork.
Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
