Previous
Trails across the sky by stuart46
Photo 3536

Trails across the sky

A clear and bitterly cold autumn morning, from the carpark near The Transporter Bridge looking into the busy sky you can see the trails of the planes flying overhead as flying in or out of Cardiff or Bristol airports.
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
968% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact