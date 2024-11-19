Sign up
Photo 3536
Trails across the sky
A clear and bitterly cold autumn morning, from the carpark near The Transporter Bridge looking into the busy sky you can see the trails of the planes flying overhead as flying in or out of Cardiff or Bristol airports.
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
trails
