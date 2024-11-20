Previous
Sunrise by stuart46
Photo 3537

Sunrise

A lovely clear dry autumn morning but still bitterly cold, but no snow yet like yesterday. And a beautiful start to a sunrise down by the Transporter Bridge.
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
