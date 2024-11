Christmas tree

A very cold start to the day at the moment it’s about -1, drove to the edge of the City Centre at a place called Gilligans island where the start of the Christmas lights begin this is one of the trees around the City festooned in lights.

Also today is the opening of our first Winter Wonderland in Newport, in the centre of the shopping area there will be a covered ice rink, ferris wheel, rides and stalls giving a real party atmosphere leading upto Christmas.