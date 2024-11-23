Previous
Christmas lights by stuart46
Christmas lights

A miserable morning, been raining dry at the moment but everything looks damp.
This is another one of our Christmas trees in the city, this one is outside the Friars Walk Shopping Centre near the winter wonderland on Kingsway Newport
Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
