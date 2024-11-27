Previous
Sunrise by stuart46
Photo 3544

Sunrise

Dry and cold once again a beautiful sky showing the colours of red, yellow and oranges, making up a lovely sunrise down by the Transporter Bridge.
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details

