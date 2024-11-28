Previous
Santa and friends by stuart46
Santa and friends

A dry bright and bitterly cold morning, just down the road from me on Alexandra road is this house with their garden filled with Santa and his friend Frosty the snowman.
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
