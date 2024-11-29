Previous
Sunrise by stuart46
Photo 3546

Sunrise

A lovely autumn morning dry but still bitterly cold, drove down to the Transporter Bridge where there was a beautiful sunrise behind the bridge spreading across the sky
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
971% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact