Photo 3546
Sunrise
A lovely autumn morning dry but still bitterly cold, drove down to the Transporter Bridge where there was a beautiful sunrise behind the bridge spreading across the sky
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
bridge
,
sky
,
sun
,
sunrise
