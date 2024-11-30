Sign up
Photo 3547
Christmas lights
Dry at the moment but has been raining, drove to the rear entrance of the Friars Walk Shopping centre, where the Christmas lights can be seen, the main light decoration is the giant reindeer on the top tier of the centre.
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
christmas
,
lights
,
reindeer
,
shoppingcentre
