Previous
Photo 3551
Dramatic sky
Similar start to the day as yesterday dry and cold, another stormy looking sky, looking across the river usk from the carpark by the Transporter bridge. Looks a lot more dramatic in black and white.
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
