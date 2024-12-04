Previous
Dramatic sky by stuart46
Photo 3551

Dramatic sky

Similar start to the day as yesterday dry and cold, another stormy looking sky, looking across the river usk from the carpark by the Transporter bridge. Looks a lot more dramatic in black and white.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
