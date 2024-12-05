Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3552
Sunrise
Not as cold as yesterday but still dry at the moment, but a lot windier, a lovely orange and red sky against the silhouette of the trees.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3552
photos
18
followers
13
following
973% complete
View this month »
3545
3546
3547
3548
3549
3550
3551
3552
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
FinePix HS20EXR
Taken
5th December 2024 7:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
trees
,
sunrise
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close