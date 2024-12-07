Sign up
Photo 3554
Heavy clouds
A very windy morning dry at the moment but has been raining most of the night, waiting for storm darragh which is threatening this area, a drive over to the Nash road area looking across the fields with a backdrop of stormy clouds building up.
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
