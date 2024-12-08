Sign up
Photo 3555
Sunrise
A much nicer day than yesterday, the wind has calmed right down, the rain has stopped and it’s a a lovely clear morning. A beautiful sunrise spread across the dock area and the Transporter Bridge here in Newport
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
bridge
,
sky
,
trees
,
sunrise
,
building
