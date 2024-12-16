Sign up
Previous
Photo 3563
Transporter Bridge and centre
A dry and still a cold and windy morning, the rain over night has stopped and it’s getting brighter, drove down to the Transporter Bridge and new visitors centre near Newport docks, always find a decent photo if it’s a clear sky.
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
nature
bridge
sky
lights
centre
