Transporter Bridge and centre by stuart46
Photo 3563

Transporter Bridge and centre

A dry and still a cold and windy morning, the rain over night has stopped and it’s getting brighter, drove down to the Transporter Bridge and new visitors centre near Newport docks, always find a decent photo if it’s a clear sky.
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details

