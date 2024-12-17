Previous
Sunrise by stuart46
Photo 3564

Sunrise

A nice dry and cold but windy morning, the sky is brightening up and showing a lovely sunrise over parts of Newport
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
