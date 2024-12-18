The duck

A dry, cold and windy morning drove over to the lake at Glan Llyn not very. Busy over there and saw this female Mallard

The Mallard is a large and heavy-looking duck. It has a long body, and a long and broad bill. The male has a dark green head, a yellow bill, is mainly purple-brown on the breast and grey on the body. The female is mainly brown with an orange bill. Mallards breed in all parts of the UK in summer and winter, wherever there are suitable wetland habitats, although it is rarer in upland areas. In the UK, Mallards may be resident breeders or migrants – many of the birds that breed in Iceland and northern Europe spend the winter here.