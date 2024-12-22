Sign up
Previous
Photo 3569
Woodland
A dry and fine start to the day but bitterly cold as we enter the second day of winter, in the park you can see autumnal colours in the trees and the leaves that have fallen onto the ground as we say good by to autumn.
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3562
3563
3564
3565
3566
3567
3568
3569
Tags
nature
,
leaves
,
trees
,
trunks
