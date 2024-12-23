Sign up
Previous
Photo 3570
Sunrise
A beautiful start to the day dry windy and not as cold, a gorgeous sunrise down by the Transporter Bridge taken from the carpark.
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
trees
,
sunrise
