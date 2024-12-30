Previous
Rising sun by stuart46
Rising sun

A nice dry morning, the sun rising behind the trees, a beautiful start but within a half hour the sky has gone grey and the sun has dissapeared.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
