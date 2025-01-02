Sign up
Previous
Photo 3580
Countryside
A fine dry morning, sunny but bitterly cold the temperature is 1 degree, although sunny the ground is frosty, these photos are down the lanes in the Goldcliff area of Newport.
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3580
photos
18
followers
13
following
980% complete
View this month »
3573
3574
3575
3576
3577
3578
3579
3580
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
2nd January 2025 8:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
trees
,
frost
