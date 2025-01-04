Sign up
Previous
Photo 3582
Winter scene
A bitterly cold morning, dry but today there is no sun and a very cloudy grey sky, along the lanes out towards Goldcliff everything looks white with frost, the forecast is not good they say we could have heavy snow.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
,
frost
