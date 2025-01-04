Previous
Winter scene by stuart46
Photo 3582

Winter scene

A bitterly cold morning, dry but today there is no sun and a very cloudy grey sky, along the lanes out towards Goldcliff everything looks white with frost, the forecast is not good they say we could have heavy snow.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
981% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact