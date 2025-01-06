Sign up
Photo 3584
The reen
Another bitterly cold morning, cloudy and very grey, a drive over the Goldcliff area in Newport along the sides of the roads and lanes you will see these reens which at the moment are very high and near overflowing the sides.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
nature
sky
clouds
field
reen
