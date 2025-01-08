Previous
Little lilly by stuart46
Photo 3586

Little lilly

Bitterly cold and dark this morning so decided to take a photo of our precious little toy poodle Lilly, when she goes out in the moment, normally she is ok, but at the moment she doesn’t like the cold weather and she doesn’t like the wind and rain.
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
