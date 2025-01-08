Sign up
Photo 3586
Little lilly
Bitterly cold and dark this morning so decided to take a photo of our precious little toy poodle Lilly, when she goes out in the moment, normally she is ok, but at the moment she doesn’t like the cold weather and she doesn’t like the wind and rain.
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3586
photos
18
followers
13
following
