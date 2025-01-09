Previous
Selfie by stuart46
Photo 3587

Selfie

A bitterly cold morning at the moment it’s -3 so decided to take a selfie just up the road from where I live in the pill millennium park.
Then up to the Salvation Army here in Newport for our shift in there cafe and charity shop.
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
982% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact