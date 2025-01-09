Sign up
Previous
Photo 3587
Selfie
A bitterly cold morning at the moment it’s -3 so decided to take a selfie just up the road from where I live in the pill millennium park.
Then up to the Salvation Army here in Newport for our shift in there cafe and charity shop.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3587
photos
18
followers
13
following
982% complete
3580
3581
3582
3583
3584
3585
3586
3587
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
9th January 2025 7:55am
Privacy
Public
Tags
male
,
person
,
selfie
